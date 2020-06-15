Winooski outbreak reaches 83 cases

There were no new cases reported this weekend connected to the COVID-19 outbreak in Winooski.

Vermont heath officials say the total number of positive tests related to that outbreak is still at 83. Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine Monday also clarified that the hospitalization they announced on Friday was actually not connected to the outbreak. He says only 17 percent of the people in the outbreak are showing any symptoms, and while he's optimistic the outbreak is winding down, they say it's not over yet.

"It's way too early knowing the incubation period of the virus and the number of people who were involved to just put a check mark and move on. We really do need to keep ongoing surveillance," Levine said.

They'll consider the outbreak over after 28 days of no new positive cases associated with it. Levine says they do not believe the outbreak is tied to the state's economic reopening because they aren't finding significantly increased levels of the virus in other areas of the state despite lots of testing outside Chittenden County.

Health officials will continue doing daily testing in Winooski and Burlington this week.