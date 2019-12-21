Winooski plans to build hotel downtown

The City of Winooski is moving ahead on the plants for a five-story hotel on East Allen Street.

Heather Carrington, the Community and Economic Development officer for Winooski says that they have been waiting a long time for a hotel in their downtown area.

"The hotel downtown has been something that has been a part of the downtown master plan, so we've been discussing that since what, 2000, 2001; so it's been a long time coming," Carrington said.

Carrington says that the hotel will generate a lot of good revenue for the city, including but not limited to tax incentives, and an increased customer base.

"So it grows our tax base, which means it spreads the tax burden over more people for maintaining the capital projects and the infrastructure of the city, certainly a hotel would provide an automatic customer base for our downtown businesses, and helps to support everyone," Carrington said.

City officials aren't the only ones excited about a potential hotel. Local residents and business owners we spoke to say say that a hotel in downtown is long overdue.

"I mean we now have the infrastructure put in place, the businesses are here, people are coming, you need a place to put them, so I think a downtown hotel is a necessity," said local resident Ryan Johnston.

Lance McKee, who owns the McKee's Pub, says he was overwhelmed to hear that the city is considering a proposal for a hotel.

"With Winooski, I'm just excited, we keep growing here in Winooski, we got great restaurants, everything keeps coming to Winooski and to get a hotel that's right in the downtown area, I think it's a win-win for everybody," McKee said.

Carrington says that Redstone Real Estate is heading the project and that they recently submitted a site plan that is being reviewed by the Winooski Development Review Board.

"I do know a public hearing was held Thursday night by the Development Review Board to look at a site plan only, and I think they'll be coming out with a decision about that next week," Carrington said.

The City of Winooski is also moving forward with another hotel project proposal with Nedde Real Estate at 17 Abenaki Way in Downtown Winooski.

That project is for a joined municipal garage, hotel, and 35,000 square foot office space.

Both projects are waiting for approval from the city.