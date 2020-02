A Winooski police officer cop is facing charges for allegedly attacking and threatening a woman he was in a relationship with.

Police say Det. Christopher Matott, 31, of Alburgh, is charged with aggravated domestic assault criminal threatening and unlawful restraint.

The victim told police she was choked and she received death threats from Matott.

Matott has been suspended without pay by the Winooski Police Department.

He is due in Grand Isle County Court Thursday.