A Winooski tech company that employs over 250 Vermonters has been sold for nearly $1.2 billion.

BioTek has been sold to Agilent Technologies Inc. of Santa Clara, California. The company produces and sells instruments and software to research and drug labs.

According to a press release from the company, Agilent is a recognized leader for plate-readers and imaging systems. The company's CEO said he was committed to continuing operations in Vermont and retaining employees.