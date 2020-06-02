Winooski wants Burlington International Airport to apply for grant

Winooski's City Council wants the director of the Burlington International Airport to apply for a grant to help residents with the noise of F-35s.

The city says the FAA determined that homes in Burlington, South Burlington, Colchester, and Winooski are not adequately protected from the sound.

Because of this, they want the airport to apply to the airport improvement program.

If they apply for the grant, it would allow the airport to continue offering buyouts to homeowners.

The city says they confirmed with the faa they are eligible for the grant on May 18th.

