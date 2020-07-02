Winooski will receive help U.S. House relief package

The U.S House of Representatives is pushing for another massive relief package, and this time it's for infrastructure.

Congressman Peter Welch says it's a $1.5 trillion package.

While speaking in Winooski on Wednesday, Welch said he believes that money will help revitalize Winooski as well as other Vermont cities.

Welch says the goal is to repair roads and bridges and invest in housing and schools.

He says $80 billion of that package will go toward broadband which Welch believes in a critical step in the COVID response.

"If I’ve heard one thing from Vermonters, we need high-speed internet comparable to the best internet in the biggest city," Welch said. "And the reason we do is for kids who not only have to do their homework at home, they have to go to school at home. It's for our citizens who in many cases are working from home. And it's for healthcare where in many cases TeleHealth is really planning in-office visits."

The bill now heads to the republican-controlled senate.

Welch says he's hopeful they will approve it, and he says this is something both democrats and republicans have been working on.