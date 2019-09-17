Winooski wins grant to help revitalize Main Street

The city of Winooski is getting $400,000 to revitalize Main Street.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation awarded the city with a Bicycle and Pedestrian Grant. The program works to improve access and safety for people walking or biking on town and city roads. VTrans says Winooski's does just that.

"Our grant program, in general, we try to support like the agencies goals of, one of which is safety for all users; and one of the other goals is providing people with transportation options and so this project definitely meets those two things," said Jon Kaplan, the manager of the VTrans Bicycle and Pedestrian Program.

Winooski city officials say this grant and another from the Northern Border Commission will come out to more than $1 million in debt and interest reductions for the project.