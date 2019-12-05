Winooski woman's death now called a homicide

The death of a Winooski woman is now being called a homicide.

The death certificate for Hannah Keyes, 28, reveals she died of compression to the neck and chest.

Keyes was found dead in her Audette Street apartment Nov. 2 during a welfare check. Police called the death suspicious but said they found nothing suspicious inside. Her two children were also found inside and were OK.

Her fiancé and the father of her children, Keith Gaston, 32, was wanted as a "person of interest" in her death but police say he jumped into the Winooski River the day before her body was found, killing himself.

Police were called to check on Keyes when she didn't show up for work. They said they found the interior door that led into her apartment open. Winooski Police Chief Rick Hebert said they found Keyes' body inside and her 3- and 4-year-old children sleeping on the couch.

Police were awaiting autopsy results to determine her manner and cause of death.