Winter Festival in Milton draws crowd despite cold

Although some events Friday had to be reschedule due to the snow storm, dozens showed up for the 12th Annual Milton Winter Festival this weekend.

"We are bundled up and ready to go," said Jerome Crowley of Fairfax.

Guests say its something they look forward to every year.

"We're excited for the dog sleds, this chili cook off, it's a good time, good time for the family," said Crowley.

Families didn't seem to mind the freezing temperatures Sunday morning and were happy to see events postponed due to Friday's storm fit into the schedule over the weekend.

"It's always a bummer when the weather gets in the way but it was kind of gross out here and very very cold so, it's okay; what was nice was that they were able to rearrange things so you're not missing anything," said Cara Beyor of Georgia.

Whatever families come out for, many said Winterfest is a perfect way to beat the Winter blues.

"It's winter in Vermont, we enjoy it and make the best of it," said Crowley.