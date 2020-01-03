Snowmobilers catch glimpses of Stowe landslide's destruction

More than 14 acres of Mount Mansfield is still moving after the Cotton Brook landslide this past summer. But as we found out, it's not all bad news for winter activities.

"Winter recreation is happening out here, so we're very fortunate that it didn't come so far," said Steve Torrey with Snowmobile Vermont.

Tons of soil and rock rolled down the slope for days, destroying Fosters Trail and covering Cotton Brook Road in debris back in May. And though the landslide destroyed Foster's Trail leading up the mountain, snowmobilers can still catch a glimpse from Cotton Brook Road, which runs parallel.

"But it's a small trail. We are working to try and formulate a plan for in the future of trying to either reroute or rework that trail so we can get it back," said Torrey about the closing of Foster's Trail.

It's now open to snowmobilers, skiers, and cyclists after the state and local clubs spent months clearing debris.

"We saw it just now. It's certainly shifted. Quite a sight, part of the mountain there," said Paul Smith, a tourist from the United Kingdom. "Well it just shows the power of mother nature, doesn't it really. That's the thing, to see a whole section of the mountain side like that, just slid down."

State officials say they are constantly monitoring the area to ensure it stays passable.

Torrey says you can park at the Cotton Brook access and snowshoe, cross-country ski, fat bike, hike, or snowmobile about 2.5 miles and get a great view.