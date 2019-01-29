Winter clothing drive in Northern New York

The weather outside is frightful but boy are the folks in Plattsburgh delightful!

For the next three weeks, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, people can head over to the winter clothing drive on Bridge Street.

This is the first year this has been done. Members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Champlain Valley are organizing the event. It is a clothing drive for anyone and everyone.

Space was donated by Twin State technology and they have had bags and bags of clothing donated from community members or other local businesses. They said they will take any donations but they really need hats, mittens, scarves, wool socks and any child winter gear.

"Not every person has access to cold weather gear. I've lived in this North Country for a very long time and winter surprises people every year and you can never get used to how ridiculously cold it is. So, if you have access to an extra hat or a couple pairs of gloves or warm socks, it really makes your survival for the winter that much easier," said Nick Dubay of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Champlain Valley.

They said you can bring clothes to donate during the event if you have them. They hope to keep this running longer than the three weeks if they get enough donations.

You can stop by 39 Bridge St. #00 Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 12-4 p.m., Jan. 31-Feb. 16. For questions, email Nick@NAMI-CV.org or you can call 518-324-6250.