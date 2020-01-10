Messy storm expected to bring flooding, power outages, dangerous driving

Transportation officials and utilities are gearing up for a messy winter storm expected to bring power outages, possible flooding, and dangerous driving to much of the region starting Saturday evening.

Forecasters are predicting up to 2" or more of rain in northern areas late Saturday into early Sunday that could bring flooding. The National Weather Service has posted a flood watch for Northern New York and Vermont, saying that rain combined with snow could cause some rivers to rise several feet.

Green Mountain Power officials say ice accumulation of half an inch or more in Franklin, Chittenden and Addison Counties could also bring down trees on powerlines. The utility is recommending customers be prepared for the possibility of extended outages.

Sleet and freezing rain on the backside of that weather system is expected to cause slick roads.