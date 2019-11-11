Wintry mix, frigid temps on tap for region

A wintry mix that's sweeping into northern New England is a prelude to the coldest temperatures so far this season.

Parts of central and northern Vermont are forecast to get 6-12 inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday. Meteorologist William Watson of the National Weather Service says that 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall in far northern New Hampshire, and parts of the western Maine mountains. Other areas will see an inch or two, with freezing rain along the coast.

Then the cold air arrives.

Watson said the temperature will dip into the single digits Tuesday night in the northern half of Maine and New Hampshire. The cold temperatures will continue Wednesday before warming a bit later in the week.

