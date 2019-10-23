Wisconsin delegation in Vermont to check out F-35s

A Wisconsin delegation is in Vermont on what they call a fact-finding mission about the F-35s.

The elected officials and community leaders visiting say they are here to learn more.

The Air National Guard has selected Madison, Wisconsin, as one of two possible places for the next bed down of the F-35s.

An environmental impact statement says more than 2,000 residents will be impacted by intense noise plus there is a disproportionate impact on people of color, on low-income communities and children.

"All of those things have raised intense concerns on our part, as an elected official that we are concerned, just like you've seen here in Burlington. So what we're doing here is we're hoping to learn from Burlington," said Wisconsin State Representative Chris Taylor.

The delegation is here through Thursday. They hope to hear the jets in person and will attend the noise impact meeting at the Burlington Airport Thursday night.

If Madison is selected, the planes are projected to arrive there in 2023.