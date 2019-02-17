Wishes granted in Lake Placid

Tiago Cusano is an eight year old from Miami Springs, Florida. He's never seen snow before, and he loves bobsled. Thanks to Make-A-Wish and a little help from folks in the North Country, his dreams are finally coming true.

Tiago Cusano and family with Women's Bobsled Gold Medalist's

The Cusanos traveled the over 1,500 miles to see snow for the first time.

"He's got his first share of snow, first time he's ever seen it," said his father, Kevin Cusano. "First time he's ever made snowballs. Been getting into a lot of snow ball fights."

Seeing snow wasn't his only wish. While Tiago spent an extended stay at a Jacksonville hospital for cancer treatment, he passed his time by cheering on Team USA in PyeongChang. He developed a love for bobsledding and wanted to see it in person for himself.

"The speed he tells me is what he likes," Tiago's dad said.

"Of course there's no place in the world better to do it than Lake Placid," said Make-A-Wish Northeast New York CEO Bob Bullock. "So we raised our hand and said we want the wish."

The family will spend five days in the region learning to snowboard at Whiteface, staying at the Mirror Lake Inn. He spent Saturday with gold medal-winning members of Women's Bobsled team at Mt. Van Hoevenberg, watching the World Cup four-man bobsled and skeleton competition.

Bullock said, "the next time he flips on the Olympic Channel and see Bobsledding out of Calgary next week, he will have met most of those sliders. It's the trip of a lifetime."

A once-in-a-lifetime trip to a village known for its miracles -- and miracles have certainly blessed this family.

"To this day he is perfectly clean, for about 14 months with no signs, so we're very blessed about that," Cusano said. "We thank God and are very thankful to make a wish for making his dreams come true."

To make the trip even better,Tiago will ride in a bobsled himself on Sunday.