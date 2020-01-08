With Windex and razors, Burlington 'vigilantes' target hate-group stickers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) A group of young citizens in the Burlington area is taking matters into its own hands when it comes to cleaning up stickers placed in and around the area by hate-groups.
Courtesy: Courtney Lamdin/Seven Days
They call themselves the BTV Cleanup Crew and they work to remove white nationalist stickers that have been popping up in recent days.
The stealth campaign removes -- or in some cases covers up -- the offensive stickers instead of alerting them to police.
Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days Courtney Lamdin who wrote about the story in this week's issue.