With Windex and razors, Burlington 'vigilantes' target hate-group stickers

A group of young citizens in the Burlington area is taking matters into its own hands when it comes to cleaning up stickers placed in and around the area by hate-groups.

Courtesy: Courtney Lamdin/Seven Days

They call themselves the BTV Cleanup Crew and they work to remove white nationalist stickers that have been popping up in recent days.

The stealth campaign removes -- or in some cases covers up -- the offensive stickers instead of alerting them to police.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days Courtney Lamdin who wrote about the story in this week's issue.

