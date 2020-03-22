With bears waking up, VTF&W urges bird feeder removal

With bears waking up from their winter sleep the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to remove their bird feeders.

The warm spring weather and melting snows means bears are waking up hungry. hungry. The state urges people to remove bird feeders by April 1. Other sources of food that bears find appealing include pet food, barbecue grills, garbage and household trash containers.

