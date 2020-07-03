With festivities canceled, how are families marking the 4th?

With multiple Fourth of July events canceled this holiday weekend, a lot of Vermonters are wondering what they'll do to celebrate the holiday. Our Kiernan Brisson spoke with a few families about their holiday plans.

A lot of the families I spoke to Friday say that they are looking forward to a quiet July 4th weekend.

Some are planning a day out on Lake Champlain, others are looking to do some hiking followed by a family barbecue. And some are just planning to make it up as they go along through the weekend.

One couple enjoying ice cream made by Lake Champlain Chocolates and the Vermont Creamery say they are looking forward to a quiet evening with their neighbors.

Now we can't say for sure, but we have heard there may be a fireworks show hosted on Juniper Island just off the Burlington waterfront Friday evening. So if you're going to be in the Burlington area, keep an eye on the sky as the sun goes down.