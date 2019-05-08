Witnesses testify about the chaos at deadly crash scene

It's day three of the murder trial of Steven Bourgoin. He's the man accused of killing five teenagers in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 two-and-a-half years ago.

A former Vermont State Police detective who worked with the medical examiner's office testified. He described how they got the car with the four teenage victims off the highway and later identified them using dental records because of how badly their bodies were burned.

Jurors also saw photos of Steven Bourgoin's mangled truck after it was taken to the Williston state police barracks for the crime scene search team to analyze. The photos showed the jury the extent of the damage from the crashes the night of Oct. 8, 2016. Police say the truck was hit twice--once when Bourgoin hit the teens' car and again when Bourgoin rammed into it with a stolen police cruiser.

The most emotional testimony Wednesday morning came from a deputy sheriff from Washington County and his wife, who were among the first on the scene. They described the Williston police officer on scene trying to get the teens out of the car and the chaos after the second crash.

"We gotta get back, we can't save the rest, we gotta get back. I look and I'm next to the defendant's truck and it's smoking and I'm thinking it's going to blow," Laureen Wells testified.

Chittenden County Deputy State's Attorney Susan Hardin: What do you do next?

James Wells/Witness: Panic... I went back up to the interstate because I thought a dozen people were dead.

The jury also heard from a DNA analyst with the Vermont Forensic Lab, who testified that it was Bourgoin's DNA that was found on the air bag collected from Bourgoin's truck.

Wednesday afternoon, we're expecting to hear from the medical examiner.

Attorneys say the case is running ahead of schedule.

