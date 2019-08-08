Witnesses testify murdered grandmother would do anything for suspect

More than a dozen witnesses testified Thursday on day two of the Gustavo Segundo-Clark murder trial.

Segundo-Clark, 25, is accused of killing his grandmother, Ginger Clark, 73.

Our Kelly O'Brien has an update from the courtroom.

So far, there have been roughly 40 pieces of evidence shown and they have spoken to 19 of the witnesses. There are about 45-50 witnesses in this case.

‌In the last two days, jurors heard from witnesses who were family, investigators or people who saw Segundo-Clark or Ginger Clark in the days leading up to the murder.

Family described the relationship Segundo-Clark had with his grandmother, saying he didn't like the word no but his grandmother would do anything for him. They said Segundo-Clark had lived with his grandmother for most of his life.

The defense questioned his upbringing and how his behavior had changed over the years from child to teen to adult. The defense asked about his trips to Behavioral Health Services North in Plattsburgh.

Thursday, a counselor from BHSN was on the stand talking about Segundo-Clark's schizophrenia and drug addiction. The counselor stated Segundo-Clark was functioning for a person with schizophrenia and was on his medication.

They showed Segundo-Clark on Nov. 20 in a Stewart's Shop using a payphone. They have a recorded message from Segundo-Clark to his grandmother asking for a taxi's number because his phone died, and the prosecution made note of what he was wearing-- a dark gray hoodie.

Hours later, the prosecution showed photos of Segundo-Clark at a convenience store of Route 22 in a red SUV registered to Ginger Clark but this time he was in a light gray hoodie.

The trial continues Friday at 9:15 a.m.