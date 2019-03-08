Wolcott man fined for illegal burn

A Wolcott man will have to pay nearly $11,000 in fines for an illegal burn on his property three years ago.

Agency of Natural Resources officials say James Clark Sr. violated the state's waste management and air pollution regulations. They say he obtained a burn permit from the town's fire warden to torch a brush pile. But the pile was located on the wooden deck of an old home and the fire quickly spread to the rest of the structure, which contained asbestos, plastics, shingles and carpeting.

DEC officials say the open burning of trash, waste and structures is dangerous for property owners and their neighbors and that the state has free resources and support to help residents dispose of those items properly.

The $10,750 fine was approved this week by the Vermont Environmental Court.