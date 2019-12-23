Woman accused in racist attack is charged in 2nd hit-and-run

An Iowa woman who told police she intentionally ran over a teenager because she believed the girl was Mexican has been charged with another hit-and-run crash that hurt a 12-year-old boy.

Des Moines police charged Nicole Franklin with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 9 crash that occurred less than an hour before another hit-and-run in suburban Clive.

In the latest charge, Franklin was accused of hitting a boy in a Des Moines apartment complex.

The boy suffered minor injuries.

In the later incident, Franklin was charged with attempted murder after her vehicle hit Natalia Miranda as the 14-year-old was walking to school to watch a basketball game.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.