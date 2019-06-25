Woman accused of embezzling from tribal nonprofit pleads not guilty

A woman charged with embezzling $140,000 from an Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi nonprofit has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Louise Larivee, who oversaw federal labor grants for the Abenaki Self Help Association. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

A federal indictment charged both Larivee and Candy Thomas, the bookkeeper, with conspiring to steal money from 2013 to 2017.

Thomas has already admitted to her role in the conspiracy.