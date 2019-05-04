Woman accused of posing as nanny by using real nannies’ credentials

Authorities in the Bay Area said a woman who posed as a nanny stole the identities of real caregivers.

They said Darlene Monticalvo has been scamming many unsuspecting families for years.

She was arrested Thursday, and now police are hoping more victims will come forward.

Monticalvo has a criminal history dating back to 1978. She was in court in Contra Costa County in 2004, accused of posing as a fake nanny, who stole from Bay Area families.

Emeryville Police said a family looking to hire Monticalvo recently did some digging and discovered the credentials she was offering matched another nanny.

Authorities said Monticalvo would pose as a parent needing a nanny, then get all the real nanny’s personal information, and provide that information to families she was interviewing with to be a nanny.

The information she would give those families was real, verifiable on Trustline, a database of nannies and babysitters who have cleared criminal background checks in California.

"It would be nice if there were additional safeguards in Trustline to help prevent this sort of thing from happening, because with a name and driver's license you can kind of get away with a lot," said Officer John Corcoran of Emeryville Police.

KGO reached out to Trustline for comment, but has not heard back yet.

Monticalvo is expected to appear in court next week on charges of identity theft and cruelty to a 2-month-old child by inflicting injury.

Investigators encourage parents to be careful with who they let in their home and nannies to be cautious about giving out their personal information.

A spokesperson for the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said the cruelty to a child charge stems from an incident last year.

Monticalvo allegedly let an infant cry for extended periods of time and forcefully laid him down in his crib.

