Woman allegedly killed by man delivering washer and dryer to her home

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the estate of a woman allegedly slain by an appliance deliveryman.

Evelyn Udell was allegedly 'savagely beaten and burned within the sanctity of her beautiful, peaceful, quiet suburban home' by an appliance deliveryman. (Source: Family photo/WPEC/CNN)

Her family said Best Buy and two related companies don’t do proper background checks on the people who they subcontract.

Police said 21-year-old Jorge Lachazo brutally attacked the 75-year-old Evelyn Udell last month while delivering a washer and dryer to her house.

Her family recalled the phone call: “We learned that our beloved grandmother, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and sister had been savagely beaten and burned within the sanctity of her beautiful, peaceful, quiet suburban home,” Sloane Udell said.

The family’s attorney says on the day of Udell’s killing, the suspect was actually supposed to be in traffic court for a suspended license.

“Evie chose to buy from Best Buy. But Best Buy subcontracted to JB Hunt, who subcontracted delivery to XM Services Inc., except nobody told Evie,” family attorney Nick Panagakis said.

Attorneys with Morgan and Morgan announced the lawsuit Friday, which includes all three of those companies, as well as the delivery driver and suspect.

The family is now pushing for laws that would require extensive and ongoing background checks for in-home service workers.

“(We’re) required as a bare minimum to get the same kind of traffic reports that we get at my own law firm, and we’re not even in the delivery business," Panagakis said. "And we’re not in the retail business. So that they know immediately, as we do every single day, if somebody gets a ticket.”

