Woman and her grandson rescued after getting lost in the woods

A woman and her grandson are safe after being rescued by a Vermont State Game Warden.

Police say Sally Stone and her 12-year-old grandson got lost on the Black Mountain trail system over the weekend.

We're told Stone is an avid hiker, but that those trails were new to her and they took the wrong way down.

Police say she became tired and disoriented because of a medical condition she reached out to friends on Facebook.

Game Warden Kelly Price exchanged photos and texts with Stone and used GPS to find them.

Kelly is asking hikers to be mindful of where you're hiking, know what you're capable of and be like Stone and ask for help.