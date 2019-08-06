Woman arrested for attempted murder of her toddler

A Rutland woman is accused of using a knife to cut her three-year-old daughter's wrist.

Rutland Police says the attack happened in April but was arrested Monday.

Kristie Buzzeo is accused of taking a knife from a neighbor's apartment, locking herself in a bathroom with her little girl, and slit both of their wrists.

The child was seriously hurt and was rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Police have not said why it took them more than three months to make an arrest.

Buzzeo is set to appear in court Tuesday at 12:30 PM.