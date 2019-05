A car that rolled in a yard is damaged, and police say the woman arrested for it is lucky she's okay.

Vermont Troopers got a call from someone who said Kaitlyn Young was driving erratically on Vermont Route 78 in Sheldon, and almost rear-ended them.

Later VSP got a call a car rolled over in Highgate into someone's yard.

Police say Young was not hurt.

She's now charged for driving while drunk and driving negligently.