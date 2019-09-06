Woman arrested for hitting cars at Rutland dealership

Police say they now know who is responsible for hitting three new cars at a Rutland dealership.

Stephanie Murray

They say the woman caused about $40,000 in damage to Alderman Toyota's inventory.

Police say they were able to determine the type of car based on parts found at the crash scene earlier this month. They then found the Chevy Cruze at a home in Rutland City with matching damage.

Stephanie Murray, 41, was arrested and will be in court in November.

authorities say the public was very helpful in solving this case.