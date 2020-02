A woman is locked up for stealing a purse, but it doesn't stop there.

Police say Shawna Hosmer stole the purse from inside an apartment, then used the credit and debit cards in different locations in Williston, Colchester, and Berlin.

With video surveillance, police identified her. Hosmer has had issues with the police before.

Her criminal record includes felony charges, misdemeanors, assault, assault on an officer and more.