Woman arrested for trespass, assaulting state trooper

A woman is in jail for assaulting a police officer, but that's just one accusation.

Police responded to a call in Baldwin Road in Newbury, VT.

That's were police say Tammariah Guevin refused to leave.

When Guevin didn't listen to troopers, they took her into custody. Police say Guevin kicked a trooper in the chest while resisting arrest.

After she was released, police got another call saying Guevin violated her conditions of release by harassing the same people over the phone.

Police then found her in Bradford and arrested again.

Guevin is set to appear in court Tuesday.