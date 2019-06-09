Woman escapes danger during home invasion

A Montpelier woman is attacked in her own home and police say the suspect is still on the loose.

Police say a man armed with a knife broke into the house on Forest Drive a little after 1 a.m. Sunday.

They say the woman inside was able to push the man away and scream for help before the suspect fled the scene. Police haven't been able to find him since.

They say the man is white and slightly overweight with a grey mustache. He was wearing a dark blue ski mask, black hoodie, blue jeans, and white sneakers during the attack.

If you saw or heard anything, contact Montpelier Police.