Woman catches thieves on her game camera

Police say a Bakersfield woman used a game camera to identify who stole he mower, snowblower and wagon while she was out of town.

Police say April Cross says she was able to recognize Wendy Patch, 48, and Randy Therrien, 55, from her game camera and confronted them on Facebook.

While Vermont State Police were talking with Cross, they say Patch called her and admitted the theft, saying they would bring the items back.

Police went back to the Bakersfield home and intercepted the two and charged them with felony grand larceny.

They will be in court in August.