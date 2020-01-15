Woman denied request to dismiss charge in husband's death

A judge has denied a Vermont woman's request to dismiss the murder charge in the case of her husband's fatal shooting.

The Rutland Herald reports Judge David Fenster rejected 54-year-old Peggy Lee Shores' request on Monday after she tried to dismiss the charge based on information provided by a forensics expert she had hired.

The Mount Tabor resident pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the December 2016 shooting death of her husband in their home.

Steven Howard, the defendant's attorney, presented the defense theory that David Shores stumbled and accidentally shot himself.

