Woman dies after Winooski apartment fire

Authorities say a woman seriously injured in a Winooski apartment fire last week has died from her injuries.

Fire officials announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Christine Arena died at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Firefighters say the fire broke out the evening of November 11th at Great Cedars apartments residential community on East Allen Street. The Vermont Air National Guard and Colchester Fire Departments responded to the second floor where they found Arena

We're told the fire was quickly put out by the sprinkler system. All but one of the residents was able to return to their apartments that night.

Fire investigators say they don't believe the fire to be suspicious and the cause has been determined as accidental.