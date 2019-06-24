NH woman dies in three-vehicle crash

Police say a 22-year-old woman has died in a crash involving three vehicles.

New Hampshire State Police say Loudon resident Angelica Lane was killed Sunday evening in the collision and pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities say 27-year-old Maggie Doorlag was under the influence when she was driving a Jeep that hit Lane's car and pushed it into the path of a pick-up truck. Lane had been trying to make a left turn into a driveway in Loudon.

Police say a one-year-old in the pick-up truck has serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they arrested and charged the driver with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Doorlag didn't immediately respond to request for comment Monday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

