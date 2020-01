A Fairlee woman is being charged with credit card fraud.

Trish Covey (50) or Fairlee, pleaded not guilty on Friday to a charge of credit card fraud. In 2017, Covey allegedly misused a company credit car from the Car Store.

An indictment from December alleges the offence in 2017, but court records say the fraud may have begun as early as 2008.

If convicted, Covey faces up to ten years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.