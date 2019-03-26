Woman found dead on Lake Champlain

Police in New York are investigating after a woman was found dead on the ice on Lake Champlain.

It happened off Stony Point Road in Champlain, right next to the village of Rouses Point. The call came in around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

We don't know many details yet. But New York State Police said the woman's body was found on the ice there and they confirmed it was a death.

Stony Point Road was closed at noontime as police and forensics teams investigated. They were not sure when the road would reopen

So far, we have no information on who the woman was, her cause of death or whether foul play was involved. But a trooper did say the bay of Lake Champlain there is still frozen and thick, so the woman did not fall through.

Our Kelly O'Brien is at the scene gathering details. She will have an update for you tonight on the Channel 3 News from 5-7 p.m.