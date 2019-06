A good reminder for drivers to watch out for motorcycles after police say a Jay man was hit after a driver didn't see him.

Police say they responded last Friday to a car vs. motorcycle crash on Route 100 in Troy. Police say the car which was driven by Chelsea Bingham and that she did not see Jason Brownfield on his motorcyclist as she entered the intersection. She hit Brownfield going 35 mph.

Brownfield was taken to the hospital and suffered minor injuries.