Woman hospitalized with shotgun injuries, burns

An 18-year-old in New Hampshire is in the hospital with shotgun wounds.

Police say the woman was at a friend's house in Claremont early Thursday morning when someone fired a shotgun.

They say she was injured by projectiles from the gun and burned by the discharge.

She was taken to an out-of-state burn facility with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Investigators have not released her name or the name of the person who fired the gun. And there's no word yet on whether there will be any charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Claremont police at 603-542-9538.