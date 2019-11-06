Woman hurt by a teen texting and driving to share her story

A woman hurt by a teen texting and driving is sharing her story Wednesday.

A distracted driving simulation will also be running for young drivers to get them to put down the phone.

Organizers say Debbie Drewniak was seriously hurt in 2011, after being hit.

Years later, she says it's still hard for her to walk and speak, but she's dedicated to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

Drivers will be at the Larner College of Medicine at UVM for the program starting at 6 p.m.