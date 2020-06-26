Woman hurt in UTV crash in New Hampshire hayfield

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers say a utility terrain vehicle struck a downed tree in a hayfield and crashed, seriously injuring one of the four people riding it.

The vehicle was being driven on private property on the Pittsfield and Gilmanton town line early Friday.

Amy Lecates, 32, a passenger, suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening. The other three people were not hurt.

Officers said all four were wearing seat belts.

