Woman in wheelchair, 91, struck by car in Claremont parking lot

Police say a 91-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck by a car as she was crossing a store parking lot in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Police say the driver was a minor, so they haven't released the driver's name. They said she heard a noise Monday, looked in her rearview mirror and saw a wheelchair on the ground and a person injured.

The Valley News reports that family members identified the woman as Irene Gray, of Ascutney, Vermont. They said one of her sons was helping her through the parking lot when the crash happened. She suffered a fractured hip and arm.

