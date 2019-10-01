Woman hospitalized after two-car crash involving moose

A Massachusetts woman was hospitalized following a two-car crash involving a moose on Interstate 91 Monday night.

It happened on I-91 NB in Ryegate just before 10 p.m. Police say Laura Heiser hit a moose and then pulled to the side of the Interstate to call for help. That's when another car driven by Corina Emerson, 49, also hit the moose, before crashing into Heiser's car and rolling.

Police say the Greenfield, Massachusetts, woman's leg and shoulder are seriously hurt. She was later air lifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock for possible back injuries.

Emerson was issued a written warning for speed and obstructing windshields.

Police say the moose died from both collisions.