Woman jumps two stories to safety after apartment fire

One women is injured after jumping from a second floor window after her three unit apartment building caught fire.

The Sharon Fire Department responded to the blaze on Quimby Hill Rd. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Crews found the enclosed porch for the second floor apartment fully engulfed in flames, and spreading to inside.

Fire officials say the tenants in the 1st floor apartments were able to evacuate the building without incident. Both tenants in the 2nd floor apartment were reported to have jumped from a 2nd floor window. All six people living in the apartment at the time made it out alive.

Investigators believe the fire started in an area on the second floor porch and then spread to the interior of the residence. The cause remains under investigation, but does not appear suspicious.

Smoke detectors were located in all of the apartments within the building.

The building sustained extensive damage.

