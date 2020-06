Speeding through a construction site is what police say contributed to a woman's death on the road Tuesday night.

Police say Jenna Townsend drove through a construction site in Bethel on Route 12 near Spring Hollow Road around 5:40 p.m.

Crews are working on a new bridge over Gilead Brook.

Officers say she hit several items in the construction site before crashing with a part of the new bridge.

The 24-year-old was killed in the crash and police say speed appears to be a factor.