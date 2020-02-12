Woman killed at Timberland headquarters was stabbed

New Hampshire authorities say a woman who was killed at the company headquarters of Timberland in Stratham was stabbed.

The attorney general's office also identified the woman as Catherine Heppner, 46, of Exeter.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, was arrested and charged Sunday with two counts of second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.

Authorities said Pavao was a security guard at the business headquarters and had worked there for four months. They said he had no relationship to Heppner.

