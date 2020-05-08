Woman killed in motorcycle vs. UPS truck crash

Police are investigating after a deadly motorcycle crash involving a UPS Truck.

It happened yesterday afternoon on Whitcomb Road in Walpole, New Hampshire.

Officers say a UPS truck had just left a driveway when a motorcycle coming the other way lost control and crashed into it.

Police say 34-year-old Alexander Wrobel was driving the bike and was only minorly hurt but his passenger, 23-year-old Jennifer Washburn, was killed

The truck driver wasn't hurt. We're told speed appears to be a factor, but officers are still working through all the details.

