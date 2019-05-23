Rutland County woman arrested after high-speed chase

Police say a Rutland County woman faces multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.

Jennifer Graham

Authorities say they found Jennifer Graham, 38, of Mt Holly, sleeping in her car on John Jensen Road in Weathersfield. After allegedly lying to troopers about her identity, they say she sped away in her car.

Police pursued her through several towns and then stood down because they say she was driving dangerously. Police and officers from multiple other agencies eventually tracked her down in the Ludlow area.

Graham was arrested on a slew of charges including grand larceny, possession of stolen property, and drugged driving.

