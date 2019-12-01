Woman leads police on low speed chase through two Vt. cities

A woman faces multiple charges after leading police on a low-speed chase, with stolen vehicle, through Winooski and Burlington late Saturday night.

Police say Aunnah Guzman, 25, failed to pull over, after police say she was driving erratically on Main St. in Winooski.

The chase continued into Burlington, where it ended on St. Paul St. after police deployed spike strips. Guzman hit multiple parked vehicles as the the chase came to a close.

Guzman was treated for minor injuries at the UVM Medical Center. She now faces charges of aggravated operation without consent, eluding police while operating in a grossly negligent manner, driving under the influence, grossly negligent operation and grand larceny. She will be in court on Monday.